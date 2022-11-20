The FIFA World Cup 2022 opens with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador as fans gear up to witness the world's grand sporting event. Qatar is the official host of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and for the first time in the history, an Arabian Gulf country will be orchestrating the event. It will be only the second time that the event is held in Asia. 32 teams from five confederations will participate in the mega event.The format of the event consists of two rounds; group stage and play-offs. Knockouts further include Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Eight groups have been devised which will include four teams each. Hosts Qatar alongwith Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands comprise group A teams. The matches of Group A will begin from November 20 and the last match of the group will be played on November 29. Group stage matches will be played in round-robin format. Winning team will earn three points on the table. In case the match is drawn between the two teams, each team gets one point. At the end of the group stage matches, the top two teams on the basis of points will make it to the round of 16 of the tournament. In case two teams have same points, then Goal difference comes into the equation.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points - Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

After the scheduled 90 minutes play, no extra time will be granted to the teams in the group stage matches. Total of 64 matches will be played in a 29-day long tournament across eight different stadiums of Qatar. Teams and fans will be least troubled due to travel during the tournament as the stadiums are at a driving distance from each other and the farthest distance between two stadiums is measured to be 55 kms.

