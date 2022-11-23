Spain jumped to the top spot in Group E with a resounding 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. They along with second-placed Japan have three points apiece. Germany are third following their loss to Japan earlier while Costa Rica, after conceding seven goals to Spain, find themselves right at the bottom of the table. All participating teams and fans from across the world descend in Qatar, as the small gas-rich nation of less than three million population is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, starting on 20 November. Qatar was awarded the FIFA World Cup 2022 after winning a ballot of FIFA's 22 executive members in 2010. Ever since then the country has spent over 300 billion dollars in preparing for the coveted event including the erection of seven new stadiums. With this, Qatar became the first Arab host and the only second Asian country to organize the global soccer tournament. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The month-long football event will kick off with the group stage matches featuring 32 qualified nations. Eight groups from A to H of four teams will play in the league phase. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format. Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan are in Group E. The first match of Group E will be played between Germany and Japan on 23 November at Khalifa International Stadium. Ultimately, the top two teams with the maximum points on the table from the group will advance into the round of 16, which is a knockout stage. The bottom two teams on the points table from the group will be eliminated from the showpiece tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points - Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 - Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 - Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 - Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Germany is the second most successful team along with Italy to have won the most number of titles after Brazil. Germany have lifted the prestigious trophy four times so far. Spain, another team from group E of this year's edition, is also one of the only eight countries that have won the FIFA World Cup championship. Spain reached the final of the coveted event first time ever in South Africa in 2010 and right away clinched the title.

