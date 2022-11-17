Qatar, Nov 17: Former Netherlands international Ronald de Boer has predicted that Brazil will win the football World Cup for a record sixth time at this year's tournament in Qatar. The former Netherlands international recently gave his World Cup predictions to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy. He predicted the South American giants will beat Portugal in the final at Lusail Stadium on December 18. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Football Legend Pele Said Brazil Will Be Crowned Champions.

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers midfielder is also tipping his country to have a strong campaign by claiming third place. He sees Louis van Gaal's side winning Group A, ahead of Africa Cup of Nations holders, Senegal.

"As a Dutch guy, I was quite pleased with the draw, and I think the team can be happy with this group as well," said de Boer.

"To be in the same group with hosts Qatar is special for me after living in Doha for seven years - but for me, the Netherlands and Senegal are the favourites to advance," Ronald de Boer was quoted as saying by www.qatar2022.qa.

The 52-year-old, who appeared for the Oranje at two World Cups, expects a surprise in Group F, with Croatia and Morocco finishing ahead of one of the favourites, Belgium, and Canada.

"You always have a surprise somewhere in a World Cup," he said. "For me, I think Belgium are going to struggle, with Morocco being the surprise team in the group."

De Boer's knockout predictions include some enticing clashes from the quarter-finals stage onwards, with the Netherlands reaching the last four before falling to Brazil, while France will see their World Cup title defence come to an end against Portugal. The Qatar Legacy Ambassador then expects the Brazilians to lift the trophy by overcoming Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. on Qatar National Day.

"For me, Brazil are the clear favourites to win the title," de Boer said.

"When Brazilian players put that yellow jersey on, something happens to their mindset. I believe Brazil will be fully ready for this World Cup, and come the final day, I think they will lift the trophy again."

