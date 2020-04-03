Foot of a Samba! Andreas Pereira’s #BottleCapChallenge Is Unmatchable and ‘Never Seen Before’ (Watch Video)

Andrea Pereira's #BottleCapChallenge (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ManchesterUnited)

With sporting events worldwide cancelled or put off in the light of the rise of coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been compelled to stay at home to protect themselves and their families from contracting the virus. With no sports to play, sportspersons have taken up different challenges like#10touchchallenge or #Toiletpaperchallenge and others. Manchester United footballer Andrea Pereira decided to revisit the #BottleCapchallenge and perform the trick in his own Brazilian way. The bottle cap challenge had gone viral in July last year with many top footballers across the globe taking the challenge to open the bottle cap with their foot. Lionel Messi Takes Up #ToiletRollChallenge! Barcelona Star’s Touch Is Pure Class and Full of Grace (Watch Video).

Pereira revisited the #BottleCapChallenge and decided to pursue it. In the video, the United midfielder can be seen standing with a bottle of milk and flakes kept on the table. Pereira then turns around and opens the bottle-cap with his foot. But interestingly, a lot of unimaginable things happens in between his perfect round-kick and the opening of sthe bottle-cap. The video shows Pereira making the round-kick but as soon as his foot reaches the bottle-cap, it suddenly stops. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche Show Off Their Crazy Freestyle Football Skills During Quarantine.

The 24-year-old’s foot then suddenly turns into a hand and opens the bottle-cap, pours some milk on the bowl of flakes kept beside, puts a spoon on the bowl of flakes before resuming normal routine and completing the round-kick. 'Mastered a new technique,' Pereira captioned the video on his Instagram handle.

Haters Will Say This is Fake!!

But how can a foot do this? The video shows Pereira’s right foot turning into almost a hand which is almost impossible and perhaps only the player can explain how his foot managed to turn into a hand and open the bottle-cap. But this was once never before seen Bottle-cap challenge.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has been suspended until April end due to the nationwide lockdown and the massive spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 200 people have died in the UK while more than 50, 000 people have been left affected by the pandemic that caused havoc worldwide.