Lionel Messi Takes Up #ToiletRollChallenge! Barcelona Star’s Touch Is Pure Class and Full of Grace (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As the number of coronavirus cases keeps on gradually increasing, sporting events across the world have been either suspended of call off in the wake of the pandemic threat. People have been asked to stay put in their homes and not step out to avoid getting contracted with COVID-19 and in such a scenario sportspersons, especially footballers, have taken up the #ToiletRollChallenge or #10TouchesChallenge to create awareness about stay at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. Lionel Messi, who is currently in self-isolation with his family, recently took up the challenge after being nominated by former Barcelona teammate and friend Xavi. And his attempt, like his footballing touches, is pure genius and class. Lionel Messi’s Crazy Nutmeg Against Manchester City Completes Five Years, Barcelona Hails The Argentine Striker (Watch Video).

The #ToiletRollChallenge also known as the #10TouchesChallenge or #StayAtHomeChallenge requires the player to take touches with the roll like kick-ups before shooting it. The player, once he/she completes the challenge, can then nominate others into doing it. Messi was nominated by former Barcelona footballer Xavi to take up the challenge and help in creating awareness. Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Marcelo & Other Footballers Spend Time with Pets Amid Coronavirus Fears (See Pics).

Lionel Messi Takes Up #ToiletRollChallenge

In a video uploaded by the official twitter account Barcelona, Messi can be seen indulging in the #ToiletRollChallenge. The Argentine completes the kick-ups without any fuss and even – like in the football field – outplays his contemporaries with 19 touches before shooting the ball towards the camera. The 32-year-old Argentine than nominates Barcelona teammates Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and international teammate Sergio Aguero of Manchester City.