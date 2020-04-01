Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche Show Off Their Crazy Freestyle Football Skills During Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis(Watch Videos)

Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With sports all across the world coming to a standstill due to the menace of coronavirus, the athletes are now in quarantine and are spending their time with their families. Along with spending time with families, a few footballers including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and others are even keeping themselves in shape and honing their skills. AC Milan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba and athlete Lisa Zimouche have taken to social media and showed off their freestyle skills. They also urged the netizens to show off their skills on social media. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts Fund Raising Campaign Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says, ‘If The Virus Doesn’t Go to Zlatan, Zlatan Goes to Virus’ (Watch Video).

The menace of coronavirus has halted all the sporting events across the globe. La Liga, Serie A, NBA, EPL and other leagues across the world have been postponed for an indefinite period of time. The step was taken after taking into consideration the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the world. Zlatan, Paul Pogba and other footballers even began an initiative where they urged the netizens to donate to the cause of coronavirus. For now, check out the video posted by Zlatan.

He had started a fund-raising campaign a few days ago. "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," the former Swedish international wrote on Instagram. "I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away," he said.