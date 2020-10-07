France will look to extend their nine-match unbeaten streak when they play Ukraine in their next international friendly match on October 8, 2020 (Thursday). Both France and Ukraine are second in their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 standings and will hope to use this friendly fixture to get back to form ahead of the Nations League matches. France beat Croatia 4-2 and Ukraine in their previous two international matches while Ukraine beat Switzerland 2-1 but lost 4-0 against Spain. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the free live telecast, live streaming online and other details for France vs Ukraine international friendly match, please scroll down for all information. Manchester City’s Twitter Account Mysteriously Disappears, Restored Minutes Later but With Decreased Followers; Fans Troll Club.

Ukraine next play Germany in the UEFA Nations League while France hosts Portugal. Ukraine's squad, however, is depleted for this international break after players from Shakhtar Donetsk withdrew due to two covid-19 positive tests.

When Is France vs Ukraine Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

France vs Ukraine international friendly match will be played at the Stade de France on October 8, 2020 (Wednesday midnight) and it is scheduled for a 12:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time) start.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Ukraine, 2020 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast France vs Ukraine international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster and will be providing live-action for all matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the game live.

Is France vs Ukraine, 2020 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

If you are unable to watch France vs Ukraine match live on television sets, you can also follow it online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

