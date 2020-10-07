Edinson Cavani has posted for the first time after making a deadline day move to Manchester United. The former PSG striker joined United on the final day of the summer transfer window after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June. He was a free agent since then and decided to join United after rejecting moves to Atletico Madrid and Benfica. The 33-year-old said he was proud to join the team and is ready for the responsibility of wearing the Manchester United jersey. Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United Debut to Be Delayed Due to England’s Quarantine Rules.

Cavani shared a GIF of him in United jersey and said he was proud to join this great team and will wear this jersey with pride. “Very proud to be part of this great team and looking forward to wear this beautiful shirt,” wrote the Uruguayan striker.

Edinson Cavani Posts After Joining Manchester United

Cavani, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils, will also wear the iconic No 7 jersey at the club following the footsteps of greats like Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. He also spoke to ESPN after being given the No 7 jersey and said: "It will give me great pride to wear the No. 7 shirt for Manchester United.”

The Uruguayan striker has been a free agent since June but was only signed by the Red Devils on the final day of the summer transfer window. "Now I am going to prepare for this responsibility, do my best to be ready and enjoy it and I hope to make my mark at Manchester United,” he said. "I have two years of a contract with Manchester United. I want to give it my all here. I feel good."

