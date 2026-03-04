Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City continue their pursuit of Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal as they host a struggling Nottingham Forest side at the Etihad Stadium on 5 March 2026. With the title race entering its decisive final quarter, Pep Guardiola’s men sit five points behind the Gunners with a game in hand, making this mid-week fixture a must-win for the defending champions. Meanwhile, Forest arrive in Manchester hovering just two points above the relegation zone, desperate to snap a five-match winless streak. EPL 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko Score As Manchester United Edge Past Crystal Palace .

How to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 Date 5 March 2026 (IST) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Kick-off 1:00 AM IST (5 March) Referee Michael Oliver City Form W-W-W-W-W (Last 5) Forest Form L-L-D-L-L (Last 5) Key Player Nico O'Reilly (MCI) / Morgan Gibbs-White (NFO)

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

The major talking point for the home side is the fitness of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, who recently became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, missed the Leeds fixture with a knock but has returned to light training. Guardiola has remained coy on his inclusion, stating a decision will be made following a late fitness test.

In Haaland’s potential absence, youth sensation Nico O'Reilly is expected to feature prominently, having scored three goals in his last two home appearances. For Forest, the injury list is significant; Chris Wood and Willy Boly are both ruled out, leaving the visitors thin on experienced cover at both ends of the pitch.

