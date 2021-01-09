One of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Gennaro Gattuso, celebrates his 43rd birthday today (January 9, 2021). The Italian is known for his never-say-die attitude and determination on the pitch and is one of the most decorates midfield players of all time. Gattuso spent most of his career at AC Milan, winning countless trophies and is a legend at the club. So, here we take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Gennaro Gattuso played a crucial role in the success of both AC Milan and Italy in the early 2000s. The midfielder alongside Andrea Pirlo, formed a great partnership, both at the club and international level, play a key part in Italy’s 2006 World Cup win and the Rossoneri's success in domestic and European competitions. In his career, the Corigliano Calabro-born footballer made a name for himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Lesser Known Facts About Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso came through the youth academy of AC Perugia, making his debut for the senior team as well

The Italian midfielder played for Scottish side Rangers FC from 1997 to 1998

He enjoyed the most success while playing at AC Milan, where he spent 14 years

Gattuso has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007

The midfielder also won two Serie A titles with AC Milan in 2003-04 and 2010-11 season

Gennaro Gattuso won 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy

Gattuso returned to AC Milan as a manger in 2017

The Italian announced his retirement from football in 2012 and following that became a manager. He started his managerial career with Sion and after coaching some lower league teams, got his big break with Former club AC Milan, whom he managed for two years. The former player currently manages Napoli and has been very successful.

