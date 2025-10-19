La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid will have the chance to reclaim their top spot in the Spanish La Liga when they take on Getafe in an away tie this evening. Barcelona edged Girona 2-1 yesterday to go a point clear at the top, but the Los Blancos can change all of that when they step on the pitch in this crucial game. It is turning out to be a competitive title race between the two top clubs in Spain and each and every game resembles a potential final. There are early indications that the La Liga title to be decided fairly late. Getafe versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26: Ronald Araujo's Injury Time Winner Helps Defending Champions Claim No 1 Spot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, and Ferland Mendy are the players missing out for Real Madrid due to injuries. Kylian Mbappe has been in fine goal-scoring form for the club and he will be part of the front three, involving Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuono. Jude Bellingham, alongside Arda Guler will be part of the midfield unit with Aurelien Tchouameni as the defensive sweeper.

Getafe will welcome back Adrian Liso, who returns to the squad after participating in the U20 World Cup. Jiri Letacek has been ruled out of the game due to an injury. Borja Mayoral and Adrian Liso will form the two-man forward line with Mario Martin as the playmaker behind the duo. Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri will act as the defensive cover in central midfield for the hosts. Brazilian Model Anna Silva Calls Real Madrid Footballer Vinicius 'Sex Maniac', Alleges Los Blancos Star of Sending Her Inappropriate Pictures.

Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Getafe vs Real Madrid Date Monday, October 20 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ciutat de Valencia, Manises, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Getafe will lock horns with Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, October 20. The Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Coliseum Stadium in Getafe and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Getafe vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Real Madrid are playing some brilliant football at the moment and they should be able to win this tie.

