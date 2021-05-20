Last night Juventus won the Coppa Italia 2020-21 title and the official account of the Bianconeri is flooded with pictures of the celebrations of the players having a wild party. Now, here was this one picture that made the fans emotional. The official account of Juventus posted a snap on social media where Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon were seen embracing each other. As we all know that the Buffon was making his last appearance for Juventus in the Coppa Italia 2020-21 final match. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo Wild Celebrations With Team Juventus After Winning Coppa Italia 2021 Title (Watch Videos).

So this will be the last time that the two players met each other donning Juventus shirts. This made the fans quite emotional they posted tweets on social media. A few of them hailed the two stalwarts as GOATS and the others were sad with Buffon's last appearance. The 41-year-old during an interview had revealed that he will quit Juventus by the end of the season.

First, let's have a look at the picture and then the reactions:

Team Juventus won the match 2-1 with Dejan Kulusevki and Federico Chiesa scoring goals for the side. After the match, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Buffon, Kulusevki, Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and others took to social media and reacted to the win.

