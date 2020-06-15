Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28

Born on June 15, 1992, in Basyoun, a city to the north of Cairo, Mohamed Salah is one of the most prominent footballers in recent times. Apart from the kind of goals scored by him, the Liverpool forward is also known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed. The Egyptian King had a record of scoring 32 goals in 36 games and had bagged several accolades like Premier League Golden Boot and PFA Players' Player of the Year. In 2019 UEFA Champions League he played a vital role for Liverpool to walk away with the title. Mohamed Salah Flaunts His Well-Chiselled Body During Liverpool Practice Session (See Pics).

He had been named the CAF African Footballer of the Year (2017 and 2018, BBC African Footballer of the Year (2017 and 2018), and was selected in the Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament and CAF Team of the Year. As the Egyptian King turns a year older let’s have a look at the seven quick facts about him.

Salah has various nicknames including Muslim Messi, Pyramid Pele, Desert Dalglish, Cairo Cristiano & many others.

The Liverpool Forward loves to binge on Kushari, A Traditional Dish of Egypt which is made up of rice, lentils and a few other ingredients.

Salah is an ardent fan of Leonardo DiCaprio & Egyptian Actor Khaled El Nabawy.

Salah married his long-term girlfriend Magi Mohamed & invited his entire village to his wedding party. This shows his generosity.

The couple is also blessed with a daughter and they have named her Makka Mohamed Salah.

Salah was awarded FIFA Puskas Award 2018 for his goal against Everton. He was chosen over Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & many others. That’s all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on a few most interesting facts, feel free to contribute in the Comments section. coming back to the birthday of Mo Salah, we wish the Egyptian King a very Happy Birthday.

