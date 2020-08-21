Robert Lewandowski turns 32 years old today and the Bayern Munich striker on his birthday tweeted UEFA, on this special day. The German striker was last seen in action when Bayern Munich played against Lyon by 3-0. Robert Lewandowski had scored a goal at the 88th minute of the match and thus is inching closer to the breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. He is just a couple of goals away from netted most number of goals in a single season. As of now, Lewa has 15 goals in his kitty this season. Also he has scored 55 goals across all competitions this season. On his birthday, UEFA Champions League relived his goal against Barcelona and thus club also posted a tweet wishing the striker. Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Exclusive Champions League Club.

Robert Lewandowski has been scoring more than 40 goals for Bayern Munich since the last five seasons. In fact, there has been a petition that the German striker should be bestowed with the Ballon d'Or this year for his prolific performance. Talking about his international career, Lewandowski has earned over 110 caps and was a member of their team at Euro 2012, Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. With 61 international goals, Lewandowski is the all-time top scorer for Poland. For now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by UEFA, Bayern Munich.

UEFA

Champions League

🥇 Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski is 32 today! 🥳 Will he be celebrating after Sunday's #UCLfinal? pic.twitter.com/pVF2LP2aUC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 21, 2020

Lewandowski will next be seen in action for the upcoming Champions League 2019-20 final against PSG which will be held on Sunday. The teams are currently prepping for the mega-event.

