Robert Lewandowski Becomes First Player to Equal Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s This Prolific Record, Achieves Feat During Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 (Watch Video)

Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

After a gap of about a couple of months due to the menace of the coronavirus, the Bundesliga 2020 has returned to action and here was Robert Lewandowski making the most of the first match. Not only did he become the trending name for the goal he scored but also for the record attached to it. As Union Berlin hosted Bayern Munich yesterday the visitors walked away with a 2-0. Robert Lewandowski not only scored the first goal of the match but became the first player to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s prolific record of scoring 40 goals in five consecutive seasons. The Polish player converted a penalty into a goal at the 40th minute of the match to get this record. UNN 0-2 BAY, Bundesliga 2019-20 Match Result: Bayern Munich Restore Four-Point Lead After Win Over Union Berlin.

It took him 34 appearances in the Bundesliga 2019-20 games score 40 goals. With this, the Polish player has also challenged Germany’s Gerd Muller who had the record of scoring 40 goals in one season. Back in 2016-17, he got the number of 40 in the matter of ten games which was quite a better record back then as compared to his current streak. The netizens hailed the record on social media. Check out the stats below:

40+ goals for the fifth straight season. Robert Lewandowski cannot be stopped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F5BrfDuIH6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 17, 2020

Another one

Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to score 40+ goals in 5 consecutive seasons in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/SzYBVCjUPY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 17, 2020

Check out the video of the goal below:

Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich ⚽️ He has now scored 40 goals across all competitions in each of his last five seasons.#FCUFCB #BayernMunich #BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/3yQxMoLwGe — VBET News (@VBETnews) May 17, 2020

Talking about the match, Benjamin Pavard was another one who scored the goal at the 80th minute of the match thus taking the team to 2-0 win. With this, Bayern Munich got a four-point lead against their contemporaries Borussia Dortmund. Munich now has 58 points in their kitty and Dortmund stands on number two with 54 points against their name.