Paris Saint Germain have entered the race for the signing of star Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been on the radar of several big clubs across Europe, especially Arsenal. The Gunners recently submitted a bid for the young midfielder but it was rejected by the French side as they believed that the transfer fee was far less than the asking price set for the 22-year-old. Houssem Aouar Transfer News Latest Update: Lyon Respond to Arsenal's Bid For Star Midfielder.

Following Arsenal’s failed attempt to sign Houssem Aouar, it was believed that the midfielder might stay at Lyon for another year, however, it could change very soon as French champions Paris Saint Germain are also interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder according to news publication Le’Equipe. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: Striker Pledges Future to Arsenal with New 3-Year Deal.

It is understood that PSG are working on a deal and looking at all the possibilities to bring Houssem Aouar to Paris in the summer. As per reports, the Parisian club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is in constant contact with Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas as they have met twice this week and are looking at all the potential options to agree on a transfer.

In a recent interview, Lyon president Aulas said ‘Things haven’t enormously advanced. We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.’ This means that the French midfielder is likely to move in the summer.

Arsenal still remain the preferred destination for Houssem Aouar but his next destination depends on the two clubs agreeing on a transfer fee. Arsenal submitted an initial bid of €35 million (£32m/$41m) to bring Houssem Aouar to north London but Lyon stated that the offer was too low as the French side currently value their star midfielder at around €60m (£55m/$70m).

