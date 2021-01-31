In the match number 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters. It is the contest between second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and ninth placed Kerala Blasters FC. Meanwhile, if you are looking for how to watch the live streaming online of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Kerala Blasters FC (ATKMB vs KBFC), then continue reading to find out all the details along with free TV telecast. ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

ATK Mohun Bagan no doubt start as favourites as they have won seven out of their 13 matches. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have won just three out of their 14 games. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The game will be played on January 31 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATKMB vs KBFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

