Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters go head to head in the Indian Super League 2020–21 match number 27. Bengaluru FC will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the ISL 2020-21 while Kerala Blasters will be pushing for their first win of the season. Bengaluru FC are currently placed on the fifth spot on the ISL 2020-21 points table while Kerala Blasters are on ninth place. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match live streaming online should scroll down for all details. BFC vs KBFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Last 5 Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Encounters in Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC come into the match following a draw in their last outing. In four match so far, Bengaluru FC have won one and drawn three. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have lost two and drawn as many.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on December 13, 2020 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match online for fans in India.

