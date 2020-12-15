In the match 29 of Indian Super League 2020-21, Hyderabad FC takes on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan. With no win from four matches, SC East Bengal languish at the bottom of the ISL points table and now they will be eyeing their first victory of the season against a tough opponent. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal football match live streaming online should scroll down for all details. HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are on the seventh spot on the ISL 2020-21 team standings and have managed to win one match out of four. Their other three matches have ended in draws.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match online for fans in India.

