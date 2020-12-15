Hyderabad FC will be up against East Bengal FC in the forthcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Tuesday (December 15). Hyderabad – who started this season by defeating Odisha – will take the field on the back of three straight draws. Although they are yet to face a defeat in four outings, they’ll be raring to get another victory under their belt. On the other hand, SC East Bengal – who lost their first three matches - have made a terrible start to their debut ISL campaign and will hunt for their first victory. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for HFC vs SCEB clash. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Hyderabad FC are placed above in the team standings, their win doesn’t look inevitable in the upcoming game. While Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese continue to miss out, Hyderabad are also doubtful about the fitness of their main striker Aridane Santana. Souvik Chakrabarti, however, has been impressive in the mid-field and will have the onus to deliver again. Coming to East Bengal, Lyngdoh will sit out as he faced a red card in the last game. Hence, Surchandra Singh is likely to come back in the initial XI. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – East Bengal FC goalkeeper Sankar Roy (SCEB) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Asish Rai (HFC), Nikhil Poojary (HFC) and Narayan Das (SCEB) will be selected as the defenders.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) and Matti Steinmann (SCEB) should be selected as the midfielders.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Liston Colaco (HFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sankar Roy (SCEB), Asish Rai (HFC), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Narayan Das (SCEB), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Aridane Santana (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC).

Aridane Santana (HFC) should be picked as the captain of your team while Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).