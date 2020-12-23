Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday (December 23). Jamshedpur FC comes into this match with a six-match unbeaten streak and will be determined to obtain a favourable result. They are currently fifth in the team standings with two wins, fours loss and one draw. On the other hand, FC Goa are ranked seventh with two victories, two drawn games, and three defeats. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other JFC details vs FCG matches. JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two clubs, Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa have met six times in the last three seasons with the Red Miners winning three games. Two matches went in Goa’s favour while one of their fixtures resulted in a draw. These two sides met the last time in February 2019 where the Gaurs put up a clinical show and thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-0. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 23, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of JFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the JFC vs FCG clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).