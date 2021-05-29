Manchester City will be aiming to lift the first-ever Champions League trophy in their history when they face Chelsea in the summit clash at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium on Porto on Saturday (May 29, 2021). Both teams have a number of superstars in their ranks, capable of changing the game at any given moment of the time. The Blues have won the competition back in 2012 while City are aiming for a maiden triumph and will start as the favourites. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final: Raheem Sterling Wants to Win and Make History at Manchester City.

Manchester City established themselves as a dominant force in England before Pep Guardiola’s arrival but struggled in the European front. The Catalan manager’s appointment was with hopes of him taking to European glory and after years of heartbreak, the newly crowned Premier League champions stand on the brink of history. N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy Fit and Available For UEFA Champions League Final Against Manchester City.

However, standing between Manchester City and their dream of becoming European champions, are Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea outfit, who have already got the better of Pep Guardiola’s side twice in a span of few months. Although the Blues enter into this summit clash in poor form – losing three of their last four games of the season – the London side have enough quality to make three wins on the bounce.

Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL 2020-21 Final Predicted XI

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyal Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK), Ceasar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL 2020-21 Final Prediction

Thomas Tuchel’s has got Pep Guardiola’s number in recent months but given the form of both teams heading into the finals, Manchester City will start as the favourites. Man City also have a great track record in the finals, compared to their counterparts and can count on the experience of Pep Guardiola, who has won the competition two times with Barcelona.

