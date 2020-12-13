NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC go head to head in the Indian Super League 2020–21 match number 26. NorthEast United FC will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak in the ISL 2020-21 season as they take on Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast United are currently placed on third spot on the ISL 2020-21 points table while Chennaiyin FC are on eighth place. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live streaming online should scroll down for all details. NEUFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

While NorthEast United FC have played five matches, Chennaiyin FC have featured in four games thus far. NorthEast United FC have won two and drawn three. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand have won one, drawn as many and lost two.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on December 13, 2020 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).