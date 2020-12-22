In the 37th match of the Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL), Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC. It is the contest between fourth placed NorthEast United FC and bottom-placed Odisha. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 football match live streaming online and telecast details, then continue reading. OFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

In seven outings, NorthEast United FC have managed to win two, draw four and have lost one game. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are winless thus far and have lost five out of six matches and drawn one game.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of OFC vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the OFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans.

