In the match 77 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Hyderabad FC take on Chennaiyin FC. It is a contest between fifth and sixth placed teams on the ISL 2020-21 points table. While Hyderabad are on fifth spot with four wins from 14 games, Chennaiyin have registered three wins from same number of matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online and TV telecast details then scroll below for all the updates. HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

This is the second meeting between these two sides this season. In the earlier contest Hyderabad FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-1. The Marina Machans will now be looking tontine revenge of that defeat as they meet again.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will be played on January 31 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs CFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

