India is all set to take on Asian champions Qatar in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifier match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday. After having faced a 0-6 loss at the hands of UAE in their last international friendly, the only thing that India would perhaps seek inspiration from is their brave 0-0 draw against Qatar in 2019. India also need a win to keep their hopes alive of finishing third in the group, which would help them book a direct berth in the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Qatar, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier

Qatar would be confident walking into this clash, being at the top of the table with 16 points. Th 58th ranked side in FIFA rankings are also the reigning Asian champions and have five of their six qualifier matches, They would undoubtedly be the favourites walking into the clash.

India vs Qatar, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Time and Schedule

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Qatar would be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday (June 3, 2021). The match would begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Qatar, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Live Telecast in India

Football lovers in India would be able to watch the India vs Qatar, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

India vs Qatar, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of India vs Qatar football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, the India vs Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier match can be live streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to get access to live content. For Jio users, India vs Qatar free live streaming will be available in JioTV.

