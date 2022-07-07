Bhubaneswar, July 7 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced the signing of Saul Crespo Prieto on a one-year deal for the upcoming season. The Spanish defensive-midfielder made 119 career appearances for his boyhood club - Ponferradina, 55 appearances in LaLiga 2, and 9 appearances in the prestigious Copa Del Rey. "Saul is an exciting, dynamic young defensive midfielder with a lot of experience for his age (25 years). He has a lot of game time under his belt in the LaLiga 2, Segunda Division B & the Copa Del Rey. We are excited and looking forward to seeing Saul in action and wish him the best for the upcoming season," Odisha FC said in a release. ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Chennaiyin FC Sign Former Bundesliga Striker Petar Sliskovic.

Crespo was born in Ponferrada and joined SD Ponferradina's youth setup in 2010. In 2015, he was loaned to Segunda Division B side Atletico Astorga FC for the season. The footballer made his senior debut on September 19, 2015, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 away draw against UD Logrones. Later, he signed a professional contract with Ponfe for three seasons. He scored his first goal on April 10, 2016, netting the equalizer at CD Guijuelo and finished the campaign with 25 appearances. In August, he moved to fellow third division side Arandina CF. Saul returned to his parent club in July 2017 and was immediately assigned to the main squad. In June of the following year, he renewed his contract with the club and contributed with one goal in 30 appearances in 2018-19 as his side returned to Segunda Division after three years. He made his professional debut in August 2019, coming on as a second-half substitute for Yuri de Souza against C�diz CF.

