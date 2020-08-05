Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been in the news for his transfer news to Manchester United. The Red Devils are about to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger. But looks like the deal could be jeopardised for the German team has refused to lower the fees for the winger. The asking price for Jadon is €120 million. However, a few other reports have claimed that the German blub would lower the asking price for the winger and the two teams would come to the price tag of €70 million. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Update: Phil Neville Says Borussia Dortmund Winger is Capable of Following Cristiano Ronaldo & David Beckham.

However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said to the Bundesliga club that their valuation of Sancho is unrealistic especially in this scenario where the finances all over the world have been impacted to the outbreak of the COVID-19. Sources have also told ESPN that the Red Devils management will not be rushed by the Aug. 10 which is a deadline imposed by the German club for an agreement to be reached. It is very likely that Borussia Dortmund would lower the asking price to €70m. Sancho's former club Manchester City will get 15 per cent of any profit Dortmund make after signing the forward for £8m in 2017.

Yesterday even Phil Neville had hailed United's move for the 20-year-old and said that he would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils. Team Manchester United needs to improve on the right-hand side and the Borussia Dortmund winger would be the perfect person to suit the needs of United. He further emphasised that the presence of Bruno Fernandes in the squad makes things better for the English player.

