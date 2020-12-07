2020-21 ISL Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: ATK Mohun Bagan have the chance to leapfrog Mumbai City FC to the top of the ISL table when they play Jamshedpur FC this evening. Antonio Habas, a serial winner with the club, has made yet another fine start with the team in excelling in all departments. Ahead of the game, the Spanish manager expressed his desire to see his team be more decisive in midfield which just goes to show the high levels set by gaffer. ATK are yet to be challenged in the league and it will be interesting to see if Jamshedpur can give them a fight. With two draws in their last two games, Jamshedpur need the three points in order to kick on their season. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

TP Rehenesh returns to the playing eleven for Jamshedpur FC after completing his one game ban. Nerijus Valskis, a serial goal-scorer, starts as the central striker and he will be flanked by Alex Lima and Indian international Jackichand Singh. Defender Stephen Eze helped Jamshedpur earn a point with an 85th minute goal against Hyderabad and he will head into the confidence full of confidence.

ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to concede a goal this season, thanks mainly to the brilliant partnership of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal. Roy Krishna has been getting the goals upfront and won them the game against Odisha with virtually the last kick of the game. Edu Garcia and David Williams will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. In case the duo misses, ATK have the squad depth to cope up for the loss of key players. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 07, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the JFC vs ATKMB match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. There is no stopping ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment and they should secure all three points against Jamshedpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).