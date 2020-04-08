Jose Mourinho Admits to Breaching Government Instructions on Coronavirus Lockdown After Leading Tottenham Hotspur Players to Training

Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he went against government protocols by calling the Spurs players for a training session this week. Pictures that emerged online showed the Tottenham manager and a few members of his squad undergoing training sessions despite the government’s advisory instructing citizens in the UK to stay indoors and support in the fight against the pandemic. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager later apologised and admitted to having breached the regulations. The club also is said to have reprimanded the manager and the players for breaking the rules. Tottenham Hotspur Issue Warning After Jose Mourinho and Players Seen Training Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Several images circulating online showed the manager and few members of the squad going through the training sessions. A video showed Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon running side by side while Mourinho was also seen indulged in a separate session with new signing Tanguy Ndombele. All the players involved as well Mourinho came under severe criticism both online and from the club for their actions.

Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele Involved in Special Training Session

Jose Mourinho was spotted training several Spurs players in a park, ignoring the social distance guidelines😑 When are people going to get it that the only way this whole pandemic is going to end is if we stay inside, that's all the key worker heroes are asking us to do pic.twitter.com/HIkKcIZCyK — Jacob (@Jacobr_10) April 8, 2020

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. “It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez Videod Training Together

Jose Mourinho, from time to time, has to prove that he is a bad person pic.twitter.com/iyuIfHogKG — Hartmann (@Hartmannmora) April 8, 2020

The club also have urged the players from refraining outside to train. “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message,” a Spurs spokesperson told the British media.

Meanwhile, Tottenham had already come under heavy criticism for furloughing the players in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The North London club had earlier announced its decision to .furlough all of its non-playing staff by 20 per cent to help the club survive the economic fallout