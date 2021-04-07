Juventus will take on rivals Napoli in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. This clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams still remain with an outside chance of winning the league and will look to take a step towards that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A live streaming can scroll down below. Napoli Win Appeal To Replay Abandoned Clash Against Juventus After No Show Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

This game was initially suspended and Juventus were adjudged as 3-0 winners after Napoli failed to show up for the game due to restrictions after rise in the coronavirus cases among their team. However, the side from Naples later won their appeal to replay the game and will not look to get one over their rivals. Andrea Pirlo’s team are winless in two games while Gatusso’s team have won four on the bounce.

When is Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Napoli match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). The Turin derby it is scheduled to begin at 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Napoli match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Napoli match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

