Karim Benzema continued to impress with his red-hot form as he struck a brace to help Real Madrid clinch a win over Mallorca, and make them consolidate their top spot on the table with a 10-point lead. A few days ago, he singlehandedly knocked PSG out of the UEFA Champions League with a sensational second-half hat-trick, which saw Real Madrid overcome a 0-2 deficit to eventually win 3-2. And that's not it. His scintillating brace, which saw Real Madrid breeze past Mallorca, now has helped him surpass a record set by the iconic Thierry Henry. Mallorca 0–3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2021–22 Video Highlights

With his two strikes, Benzema now has scored 413 goals, two more than what his predecessor Henry had in his career. He is now the all-time leading French goalscorer and with him being in such good form, things are only going to get better as the season slowly enters its business end. The 34-year old striker has managed to score consistently for Real Madrid over the years and the story is no different this season. Currently, he is the top scorer in La Liga with 22 goals. He also tops the assists' chart with 11 to his name. As things look like at the moment, Real Madrid are well on their way to the La Liga 2021-22 title and Benzema's rich form would be one of the reasons for his club getting that accolade.

Also with Real Madrid having made it through to the Champions League last eight, one can pit them to be favourites for the title, despite the fact that there would be tougher opponents up ahead. Benzema's next assignment is the El Clasico against archrivals Barcelona, on March 21 and Real Madrid would be hopeful of him recovering from a leg injury he picked up against Mallorca.

