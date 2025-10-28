Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian Serie A leaders Napoli will face Lecce in an away tie as they seek a victory that will consolidate their position at the top of the points table. The Italian champions have been sloppy in recent weeks, losing two of their three matches, but a crucial win over Inter Milan in the last game has once again lifted their confidence. Manager Antonio Conte knows how to lead teams to success in the league and his experience will come in handy for the team. Lecce have just a solitary win in their last five games and are down to 16th. They must improve quickly else could find themselves embroiled in the relegation scrap. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Gaby Jean and Filip Marchwinski are the players ruled out of the game for Lecce due to fitness issues. Nikola Stulic will be the focal point in attack for the hosts, with Santiago Pierotti and Tete Morente as the two wide attackers in the final third. Ylber Ramadani will be flanked by Medon Berisha and Lassana Coulibaly in a midfield three.

Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund are missing in action for Napoli and the loss of Kevin de Bruyne for the next few months further complicates their issues. Lorenzo Lucca is the lone striker up to,p with Scott McTominay dropping to the central midfield alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Matteo Politano and David Neres will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide for the team.

Lecce vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Lecce vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Date Tuesday, October 28 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast or Streaming Available in India

When is Lecce vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Lecce is all set to host leaders Napoli in Serie A 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 28. The Lecce vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce, and will begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Benjamin Pavard Arrives at Marseille on Loan From Inter Milan With 16 Million Euro Non-Mandatory Buyout Clause.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lecce vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Lecce vs Napoli live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Lecce vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Lecce vs Napoli Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Lecce vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Lecce vs Napoli live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Lecce vs Napoli highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Napoli are dealing with an injury crisis at the moment, but that should not prevent them from securing a key win.

