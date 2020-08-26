Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is a nightmare dream. He has been at the club for the last 20 years, lifted 34 titles and scored goals in galore for the Catalan giants. Messi was primed to end his career at Barcelona – their forever captain and talisman. He is at home here, ex-Barcelona president Jose Laporta had said of Messi at Camp Nou. Yet, it has come to this. Messi has informed Barcelona his desire to leave. He wants to leave this summer and he wants to leave for free. That’s just unimaginable. But Messi will leave. He decides his own destination. His future. Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Updates.

Barcelona are already in tatters. The club called an emergency meeting immediately after Messi’s camp dropped the burofax bombshell. Reports said few members of the board have already tendered their resignation while fans have demanded president Josep Maria Bartomeu to step down. But Bartomeu, whose term as Barcelona chief ends next year, will stay and complete his term. Messi though has refused to reconsider his decision to leave as long as Bartomeu is at the helm. Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is THIS Exorbitant Amount As Barcelona Captain Plans to Leave The Club, Check The Price Spanish Side Get Ready to Sell Argentine For.

The 33-year-old in his meeting with new head coach Ronald Koeman had already informed that he feels ‘more out than in’ at the club and will not stay. Koeman, who replaced the sacked Quique Setien after Barcelona’s humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, tried talking the Argentine to remain at the club and sign a contract extension. But Tuesday told he had failed in persuading.

This though looked coming for months now. Barcelona were already disarray when the season began last August. They had failed to sign Neymar and instead brought Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. But the Frenchman failed miserably in his debut campaign, Griezmann scored just 15 goals this season – his lowest tally since the 2012-13 season at Real Sociedad. He offered close to nothing in attacks and shared no partnership with Messi and Luis Suarez, similar to the one Neymar had shared, the club had predicted when they signed him.

Barcelona then sacked Ernesto Valverde in December and replaced him with Setien. It was then that Messi’s voice of dissent first became public. He paid a tribute to Valverde on Instagram and the next day hit out at sporting director Eric Abidal for suggesting that the players were to blame for Valverde’s sacking. In his two and a half-season at Barca, Valverde led the club to two La Liga titles and two Cup wins. But with no or little attractive football.

That is what exactly Setien was to provide. He was appointed to take Barcelona back to their glorious tiki-taka days. Maybe mix some of his attacking and technical aspects to it. But Setien failed and so did Barcelona. Of course, He was the first to be sacked. Abidal, who was involved in public dispute with Messi, followed next. Barcelona thought they had done enough to keep Messi.

But Tuesday told this time it wasn’t enough. It is clear Messi wants Bartomeu to leave. But will Bartomeu leave or will Messi first?

Lionel Messi future

The Argentine really sent the footballing universe into a shock with his transfer decision. Fans shuddered at the thought Messi in some other club jersey, kissing some other badge and winning trophies with them. Messi was always Barcelona. The club's greatest ever footballer. Their record goal-scorer. An owner of most hat-tricks, most Pichichi award wins. Record Ballon d’Or trophies. All that disappeared when the burofax arrived. He is tipped to join Manchester City. Paris-Saint-Germain are also in the running. Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid have been linked.

But City have Pep Guardiola as their head coach and an environment and a squad best suited to blend the Argentine into the team. They have also have the money. Messi has a 700 million Euros buy-out clause. He could also leave for free and then City can save themselves from another FFP regulations battle. Their Champions League ambition and Guardiola's insistence to win it with City will further boost their chances.

Barcelona Future

Whether Messi leaves or not, Barcelona are to undergo a major upheaval in the next two seasons. The club have already informed several senior players, including Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Sergio Roberto, to look for clubs and have put them for sell. Barcelona though don’t have the money to spend and can only spend what they get from sells. Perhaps the club could restart another 2008 revolution and promote the academy brigades. A lot will, however, depend on Messi staying.

It will certainly be a long summer for both Messi and Barcelona. The club have already threatened the Argentine’s camp with a legal battle if they don’t abide by contractual obligations. This has all the ingredients to become another long-drawn-out transfer saga. But for Messi to stay, a big change is the minimum ask.

