Lionel Messi on Tuesday made Barcelona aware of his decision to leave the club in the summer. The Argentine has a contract with the Spanish side until 2021 but believes that there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free in the summer. Barcelona are adamant that the said clause expired in June and have threatened to take legal action against the 33-year-old. However, the Catalan side are willing to let him go for the right fee, say reports in Spain. Lionel Messi Set to Leave Barcelona, Expresses Desire to Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu!

Lionel Messi has grown frustrated with the direction Barcelona is heading in recent years and wants an exit after nearly two decades at the club. The Argentine’s was a topic of debate since the Spanish team’s loss in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Lionel Messi Expresses Desire to Leave Barcelona; Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol Back Argentine's Decision.

Barcelona on several occasions have maintained that Lionel Messi will remain at the club but if any team wants to sign the Argentine they must pay his release clause of €700 million in full. However, after the Argentine formally requesting the club to let him leave, the Catalan side have reduced their asking price for the 33-year-old.

Barcelona have reportedly set Lionel Messi’s asking price the same as Neymar when the Brazilian left for Paris in 2017. RAC Radio report that a fee of 222 million euros (£200m) will be required to force Barca's hand. It is understood that Barcelona has now accepted that they will lose Lionel Messi and instead of letting him got for free, they are looking to cash in on the club’s record goal-scorer.

There is no official statement yet from either party but it could be released soon. The club held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night after Lionel Messi made his decision known to them while Barcelona fans in large number gathered outside Camp Nou in large numbers asking for president Bartomeu to resign.

Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona as they are among the very few clubs who could afford the Argentine. The 33-year-old is also keen on playing for the Premier League due to their strong connection with Barcelona and he believes that he will be able to compete at the highest level over there.

