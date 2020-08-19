Barcelona’s smashing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in 2019-20 UEFA Champions League quarter-final has put clubs on high alert with the Blaugrana club now willing to sell players to fund a major overhaul. Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already announced that the club have put majority of the players on the market, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba among them. One player the club does not want to sell though is Lionel Messi. Bartomeu insisted that the Argentine will remain and retire at Camp Nou. But rumours are already out that Messi wants to leave the club. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Forward Would Not Be Leaving, Wants to End His Career While Playing for FCB, Says Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

A report, on the aftermath of Barcelona’s 2-8 defeat to Bayern in UCL 2019-20, stated that Messi wanted to leave the club immediately. The player’s representatives were contacted and none denied the report. The club later said that although they could not deny the reports, Messi has officially not put any transfer request with the club. Reports, however, keep circulating that the 33-year-old could leave this summer. As rumours of a possible transfer to a different club continue to circulate, take a look at some clubs that have linked with talismanic forward so far. Luis Suarez Transfer News: Barcelona Striker Could Make ‘Sensational Return’ to Former Club Ajax This Summer.

Manchester City

Both City and Messi-led Barcelona suffered humiliating exists form the Champions League in the past week and if reports are to be believed both could soon find solace in each other. Man City are ready to offer Messi a way out if he wants to leave Barcelona. The Premier League side believe that a reunion with Pep Guardiola could be tempting enough for the Argentine to seek a move and are ready to do whatever it takes to land the Argentine.

Paris Saint-Germain

The French club have already shown their progress by reaching the Champions League final. PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-0 to advance to their maiden UCL final and will hope to win it. They are one of only a few sides that can afford Messi and want the Argentine at Parc des Princes to partner with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Messi is desperate to win the Champions League and PSG believe they can sell him that dream.

Inter Milan

Inter are another club in a long list of potential suitors for the Argentine. They have already progressed to the final of 2019-20 Europa League and are starring at their first European title since 2010. In Antonio Conte, Inter also have an experienced and winning coach with league trophy wins in both Italy and England. Inter owners have already expressed their interest in signing the Argentine and can afford his wages and the transfer fee.

Juventus

Serie A club Juventus are the least likely destination. They may have won their ninth straight league title but faltered on the European stage. Juventus were beaten on away goals by Lyon in the round of 16 making it two consecutive seasons that they have failed to get past the Champions League quarter-finals. Juventus also have Cristiano Ronaldo and wouldn’t want both superstars in the same team given their high wages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).