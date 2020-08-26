Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately this summer. Messi sent a burofax to the club to inform of his desire to depart Camp Nou this summer. The Argentine’s camp have also informed that he will be leaving for free. Barcelona though have insisted that Messi has a 700 million Euros release clause in his contract, which expires next June. Messi’s current contract, which he signed in 2017, will end next June and he has already refused to sign an extension meaning even if Barcelona do keep the Argentine against his wishes this season they face the impending danger of losing him for free next June. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates of the Lionel Messi Transfer update. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentina Star Tells Barcelona He Wants to Leave the Club.

Messi joined the Barcelona youth academy in 2000 and has been a loyal player at the club for the last 20 years. He has guided Barcelona to a record 33 titles and has been their talisman for all these years. The Argentine was Barcelona’s only saving grace in an otherwise disappointing season which saw the club end its campaign trophyless for the first time since 2007-08. Messi ended as the club’s top highest goalscorer as well as assist maker. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Brazilain Ronaldo Believes Argentine's 'Love' For Barcelona Will Convince Him to Stay.

But the disappointing season, Barcelona’s campaign this term ended with a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, and the ongoing conflict between the players and board inside the club had sparked rumours that Messi could depart for a new club. Messi, who turned 33 this year, is not ready to spend another season helping the club rebuild having already seen his best years wasted. Messi last won the Champions League in 2017. He has already officially stated his desire to leave!