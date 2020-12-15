Lionel Messi called it an honour to be named in the Ball d’Or dream team of all-time. Messi, a six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or trophy, was picked as one of the three forwards in the greatest 11 of all-time and the Barcelona talisman took to social media to thank France Football and all those that voted for him for the greatest playing XI of all-time. France Football announced the Ballon d’Or dream team on December 14, 2020 (Monday) after a voting process that included 140 different journalists from all around the world voting for 11 best players in their positions. Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Named in Greatest Playing 11 of All Time.

Messi was named as one of the three forwards in the dream team, which also includes late football god Diego Maradona, Pele and Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Cristiano were named as the two inside forwards while Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario, who won the Ballon d’Or title twice in 1997 and 2002, was picked as the central striker. Messi took to Instagram to share his gratitude and called it an honour to be named in the Ballon d’Or dream team. Cristiano Ronaldo Named in Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Juventus Star Expresses Gratitude After Being Picked in the Greatest 11 of All Time.

“For me it is an honor to have been included in the eleven of the Ballon d'Or Dream Team,” wrote the 33-year-old on Instagram alongside a couple of images of him holding the Ballon d’Or trophy and posing with his family. “I want to thank you for choosing me and also congratulate all the players who were selected in the two teams and all the nominees, there are real phenomena on that list !!” In one of the pictures, Messi can be seen sitting on the floor with his all of the six Ballon d’Or trophies he has won placed right in front of him. Take a look at his Instagram post.

Lionel Messi Reacts to Being Picked in Ballon d'Or Dream Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The Ballon d’Or dream team plays in the 3-4-3 formation with Cafu, Frankz Baekenbauer and Paolo Maldini the three centre-backs in the side. Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi and Lothar Matthaus were the two midfielders while Maradona and Pele controlled the flanks on either side. Lev Yashvin was named as the goalkeeper of this Ballon d’Or dream team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).