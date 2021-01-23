Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi celebrated his mother Celia Cuccittini’s birthday with much love and affection. The footballer took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with his mother. Messi can be seen embracing his mother, who turned 61 today (January 23), in the photo which was showered with love by his fans. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Left Out as Pele Announces His FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

Messi wrote the caption in Spanish, “Feliz cumple, mami. Te amo!!” which translates to English as “Happy Birthday Mummy. I love you!!” No doubt the football star loves his mother,

Here’s Lionel Messi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi’s bond with his mother is very well known as the football star has tattooed her face on his back. Meanwhile, Messi is all set to miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Elche. The footballer was handed the two-match ban following a red card against Athletic. The club’s appeal against the ban was rejected by appeal committee.

