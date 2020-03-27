Lionel Messi Threatens to Leave Barcelona if his Disputes Aren’t Solved?

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi for a while now has not been at the best of the terms with his team Barcelona. Things started getting worse after the sporting director of Barcelona Eric Abidal blamed a few players for sacking their former manager Ernesto Valverde. Messi took to social media and slammed him for the same and asked him to take names of the players who were unhappy with the Valverde. Since then it is often said that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club. It was said, teams like Manchester City, Juventus and a couple of others are quite keen on having Messi on board. However, City was touted to be the front runner for getting Messi. Now, the same report has surfaced once again. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

Reports further suggested that Messi has put forth a couple of demands and wants the La Liga Giants to fulfil the same. The reports further said that Messi has already communicated to Barcelona that he will be quitting the club of his disputes aren’t solved. According to Don Balon, Messi’s first demand is that the club should re-sign Neymar Jr. who left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. As a part of his second demand, he wanted La Liga giants to end association with sporting director Eric Abidal from the club.

Ever since Messi has been at loggerheads with the team, they haven’t been doing well. Even the Argentine in an interview spoke up about his spat with the management and said that weird things have been happening at Barcelona.