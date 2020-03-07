Lionel Messi’s Name Omitted by Ansu Fati In Barcelona Star's Greatest Of All Time List

Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Not very often does it happen that Lionel Messi’s name would be left out from the top four players of team Barcelona. Almost everyone, in the list, would opt for his name amongst the top four. But seems as if Ansu Fati is not very impressed with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and has skipped his name in the top four list. Yes! You read it right. Ansu Fati has omitted Lionel Messi's name from the top four list of players for the Catalan Giants. It was during an interview with a website, that Ansu revealed the list of top four players and that shockingly did not include Messi. Lionel Messi Displays Crazy Skills, Antoine Griezmann Unleashes His Funny Side As Team Barcelona Sweats it Out Ahead of their Game Against Real Sociedad (Watch Video).

The 17-year old picked the top four players in the history of Barcelona. When asked the top four players in Barca, the youngster gave out the name of the former goal-keeper Victor Valdes. Carles Puyol who was chosen for s strong captaincy. Amongst the midfielders, he picked Xavi. He was further asked the name of his favourite forward and contrary to the expectations of the people, he picked Didier Drogba’s name. “I'll stick with him because of his power and the way he scored goals," Fati said while speaking about Drogba.

Very often Ansu Fati is considered as the successor of Lionel Messi. Fans and football pundits label him as an ideal fit for the Catalan Giants. But with Fati skipping Messi’s name from the list of top four, we do not know how Messi’s fans will react to the same.