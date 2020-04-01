Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker Emulates Iconic Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration After Attempting an Insane Throw (Watch Video)

Alisson Becker (Photo Credits : Instagram/Alisson Becker)

Due to the rapid growth of coronavirus pandemic sporting world has been brought to a standstill with several competitions being either suspended or cancelled. Sports stars have been advised to stay in self-isolation and due to this, they are training at their houses in order to keep themselves in their shape. Recently, Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker posted a video of himself attempting an insane throw and it looks like the Brazilian hasn’t lost any of his quality despite being in quarantine. Bruno Fernandes Mimics Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘Sii’ Goal Celebration.

In the video shared by the Liverpool number 1 on his Instagram account, the keeper could be seen standing back in his backyard holding a ball. With the skylight open in the roof, Alisson attempted to throw the ball through the open space and succeeds, like there was any doubt. ‘Quarantine effect!!’ he captioned his post. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siii’ Celebration: Juventus Football Star Reveals the Reason Behind His Iconic Goal Celebration

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram Quarantine effect!! #AB1challenge 🎥 @joaop93_ A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

After making the insane throw, Alisson tops it off by replicating the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siiiuu’ celebration. The Brazilian is one of the best keepers in the world at the moment and is known for his distribution on the field and it is good to see that he is still capable of producing that.