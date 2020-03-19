Bruno Fernandes Mimics Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘Sii’ Goal Celebration During Shooting Drill With Manchester United Teammate Diogo Dalot (Watch Video)

Bruno Fernandes Mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Celebration (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DalotDiogo/Getty Imges)

Bruno Fernandes had already mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and on Wednesday the Portuguese playmaker showed just how much he admires Ronaldo. In a shooting drill game with Manchester United and national teammate Diogo Dalot, Fernandes celebrated his goal by copying Ronaldo’s iconic ‘sii’ goal celebration. The 25-year-old, who started his career at the same club as Ronaldo (Sporting CP) before joining United, had earlier stated that he wanted to follow Ronaldo’s and his goal celebration showed just how much is the talented a fan of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siii’ Celebration: Juventus Football Star Reveals the Reason Behind His Iconic Goal Celebration (See Pics, Wallpapers and Videos).

With the Carrington complex closed due to the UK government’s advisory to avoid gathering and practise social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Dalot and Fernandes made the former’s house garden their training ground and started practising shooting drills. Dalot took the drill first with Fernandes playing as a goalkeeper and scored quite a few number of goals but it was Fernandes, who produced the best shot. The 25-year-old, who is yet to lose a game in United shirt, found the bottom right corner with a ferocious strike and followed it by mimicking Ronaldo’s iconic celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Sensational Details About His Iconic ‘Sii’ Celebration.

Bruno Fernandes Copies Ronaldo's Goal Celebration

Quarantine life’s 😅 After all.. who won it, @B_Fernandes8? 😂 Let people decide.. pic.twitter.com/mcgKpquyZ1 — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 17, 2020

In a video shared by Dalot on his social media channels, the United and Portuguese pair can be seen practising shooting drills to keep themselves fit and be in form when the season restarts. While Fernandes celebrated in the Ronaldo style, Dalot copied Fernandes’ goal celebration in order to irate him. Eventually, the drill came to end when Fernandes, in trying to block Dalot’s shot on goal, kicked the ball into a bush behind and couldn’t trace it back.

The pair initially tried to climb up the tree to get the ball back but later blaming each other. “You lost so you should get the ball,” Fernandes was heard telling Dalot in Portuguese. But the latter refused to accept defeat and later uploaded the video of their practice on his social media pages asking fans to decide who won.

Dalot and Fernandes have got along really well ever since the latter joined from Sporting CP in the January transfer window. Dalot also predicted that Fernandes like his predecessor, Ronaldo, will become a legend at the club. “He’s unbelievable, he can be better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club. He’s going to be [a legend], no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Fernandes has already scored three times in nine matches for United while also providing four assists. He was voted the Premier League player of the Month for February becoming just the second Portuguese to win it in his debut month in the league and first United player since Anthony Martial in 2016-17 to win the award in his first month.