Liverpool will take on Porto in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on November 24, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points as they look to move closer towards their objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Porto, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Chelsea Thrashes Juventus 4-0 in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Liverpool have been sensational so far this season as they have won all of the four games and will look to continue their perfect record against the Portuguese giants. Meanwhile, Porto are involved in a three-team race to join the Reds in the next round as a win will move them closer to qualification while a defeat can see teams below them climb up in the points table. Barcelona vs Benfica, UCL 2021-22 Match Ends With Goalless Draw.

When is Liverpool vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Liverpool vs Porto clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on November 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Porto on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

