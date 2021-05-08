Liverpool will host Southampton in an all-important fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at Anfield on Sunday midnight (May 9). The defending Premier League champions have been far away from their best this season and are holding seventh place at 54 points. While the prestigious title is out of their range now, Jurgen Klopp’s men can best hope for a top-four finish to qualify for Champions League next season. On the other hand, Southampton, holding 16th place, are safe from the relegation zone and don’t have much to play for. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other LIV vs SOU match details. Juventus Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane In Contention To Replace Andrea Pirlo.

As mentioned above, both teams have endured a difficult season. While Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, Southampton have won just one of their last five. Nevertheless, the Reds are firm favourites for this fixture, and they would want nothing less than three points. Liverpool also dominate when it comes to head-to-head record. They emerged victorious 22 times in 43 encounters against Southampton, while the Saints won 11 times. As the game takes a countdown, let’s focus on the streaming and further information. LIV vs SOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Liverpool vs Southampton Football Match.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Southampton match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on May 9, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

