Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

EPL Free Live Streaming Online in India: After the resumption of football in Spain, Italy and Germany – it is the return of competitive football in England with a mouth-watering clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have not exactly been their usual self throughout the season with a 25 point gap separating them from league leaders Liverpool. The form that helps them win the coveted EPL trophy back to back has disappeared but finishing season on a high is a top priority. Arsenal are having a forgettable campaign too as they languish at 9th in the points table. New manager Mikel Arteta has remained unbeaten since the turn of the year which is a positive though. MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match.

Aymeric Laporte, whose absence seriously hurt Manchester City’s defensive capabilities is back o full fitness and will likely start. German international Leroy Sane has recovered from his knee injury as well and is available for selection. A midfield three of Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan gives City the balance they need while Sergio Aguero shoulders the goal-scoring responsibility. Raheem Sterling has struggled for form this term and will be hoping the break brings in some much-needed lift to his game.

Lucas Torreira and Cedric have trained for Arsenal, but Callum Chambers is ruled out with a knee injury. Dani Ceballos featured extensively for the Gunners at the start of the season but lost his way at the mid-point. The Spanish midfielder could feature alongside Granit Xhaka with Joe Willock pipping Mesut Ozil to the playmaker role. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette remain the visitor’s best bet at scoring but need proper service from midfield. English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester City vs Arsenal clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Etihad Stadium on June 18, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night). The match will start at 12:45 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Manchester City vs Arsenal.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal encounter on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Manchester City have defeated Arsenal in their last six encounters, and tonight they will look to add on to this positive trend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).