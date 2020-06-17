MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match

Manchester City will a seventh straight win over Arsenal when they host the gunners in Premier League 2019-20. This will be the first match for both sides after a 100-day coronavirus pandemic enforced break and Pep Guardiola and his former assistant and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will want nothing less than a victory to restart the season with. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Manchester City vs Arsenal clash in Premier League 2019-20 should scroll down for all information. English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited.

Arsenal are winless in their last five away games and have also lost their last five league meetings with City. But the Gunners can take solace in the fact that they were the only beaten team in the Premier League this calendar year when the season was frozen. Arsenal will miss Lucas Torreira and defender Callum Chambers who are still recuperating from their injuries but Kieran Tierney could make his first appearance this year. Guardiola too was positive about having no injury concerns but warned his boys were not fit enough and not ready.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – City custodian Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this match. Arsenal’s Bernd Leno (ARS) is also another option. But Ederson has a safer pair of hands and can also notch an assist or two with his long kicks.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Pablo Mari (ARS) and Benjamin Mendy (MCI) should be selected as the three defenders for this match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Bernardo Silva (MCI) are must picks. Both will certainly start and also influence the result. Arsenal duo Dani Ceballos (ARS) and Granit Xhaka (ARS) will be the other two midfielders.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Sergio Aguero (MCI) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) should be selected as the forward three for this fantasy team.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Moraes (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Pablo Mari (ARS), Benjamin Mendy (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI, Bernardo Silva (MCI), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Sergio Aguero (MCI) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS).

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) should be made the captain of this team while his teammate and striker Sergio Aguero (MCI) can be made the deputy captain. Aguero likes playing Arsenal and has scored 11 times in 15 meetings. In case you are looking for an Arsenal choice, Aubameyang (ARS) is the best to be handed the vice-captain’s role.

