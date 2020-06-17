English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited

The action in the English Premier League (EPL) 2019-20 returns after a gap of 100 days with as Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City facing Arsenal. The EPL was suspended after coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world as well. The remaining matches of the season will be played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed. Apart from it, the organisers have take extra safety measures as well. Marcus Rashford’s Campaign Helps Children With Free School Meal Vouchers.

Among the various safety measures listed, players will not shake hands with each other before or after the games. Also, there will be no ball assistants and players could be allowed to use spare balls around the pitch in case the ball goes far. Meanwhile, fans are excited as EPL returns. Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style.

It is Back!

EPL IS BACK!!!!! — Henrikey (@Ros5Geller) June 17, 2020

Welcome Back EPL

Football (EPL) was really missed. The banter has already started... The name calling and predictions. To the betting store we go even. Game ya 4-0 iyi — double u em jay (@juan3ate) June 17, 2020

Emotional Time

EPL day!! Tears in my eyes mehn — donald (@_donaldokeke) June 17, 2020

Yes, it is Back!

Premier League is back today! Got us feeling like... #EPL pic.twitter.com/KJaF0UWfYY — We Love Sport (@WeLoveSportUK) June 17, 2020

This Excitement!

As per the new rules, the teams are now allowed five substitutes during a match. Other restrictions in view of social distancing have been placed as well and teams will have to follow them. Leicester City vs Aston Villa was the last game played in the league on March 10 before its suspension. As of now, Liverpool are on top of the EPL 2019-20 points table and they just need two wins to secure the title.

