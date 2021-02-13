Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming in IST: Table-toppers Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next fixture of English Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (February 13). While Pep Guardiola's men can go eight points clear at the top of the points table, Tottenham need a victory in order to keep in touch with the top four. However, the Cityzens will take the field as firm favourites, having won their last 15 games across all competitions. On the contrary, Tottenham have lost four of their previous five matches. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of MCI vs TOT match. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Manchester City Make Borussia Dortmund Striker Top Priority.

Although Manchester City will start the game as favourites given their recent form, the Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides is perfectly poised. In the last five meetings between the two sides, both sides emerged winners twice whereas the remaining encounter ended in a draw. In November last year, their last meeting took place where Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso netted goals to take Spurs to a 2-0 triumph. As the upcoming game gets lined-up, let's look at the streaming and other relevant information.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Sheffield United match in Premier League will be played on February 13 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).