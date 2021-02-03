It was a night to remember for the players and fans of Manchester United! The team went on to hammer Southampton 9-0 in the EPL 2020-21. With this, the Red Devils equalled their record for highest wins in the EPL history. The record was set in 1995 as they registered a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town. Needless to say that the fans can’t stop praising the team on social media. But before getting on the tweets, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. The match was held at the Old Trafford and within the first 18 minutes of the game, Aaron Wan-Bisssaka netted a goal at the 18th minute.

At the 25th minute, Marcus Rashford took the team to 2-0. Jan Badernek from Southampton added to the woes of the visitors and netted an own goal. Edinson Cavani also added on with another goal and at the 39th minute, the scoreline read 4-0. Anthony Martial continued to strike and took the team to 5-0 at the 60th minute. Scott McTominay was the one who chipped in with a goal at the 71st minute. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty into a goal at the 87th minute. Martial and Daniel James added one goal each during the dying minutes of the match. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

25-10-2019: Southampton 0-9 Leicester. 02-02-2021: Manchester United 9-0 Southampton. pic.twitter.com/isbYfKuoig — Betclic Portugal 🔞 (@BetclicPortugal) February 2, 2021

GOAT Performance

Waking up

Me waking up from my nap and seeing the Manchester United-Southampton full time score pic.twitter.com/3mAmxfIA5Z — Kieran Ashton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪 (@kieran_ashton1) February 2, 2021

Last one

With this, Manchester United is now placed on number two with 44 points and have equalled Man City who feature on number one of the EPL 2020-21 points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).